The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Franklin County, Ohio this week, we've got what you need.

Franklin County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Big Walnut at Canal Winchester High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Canal Winchester, OH

Canal Winchester, OH Conference: Ohio Capital Conference

Ohio Capital Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Westerville South High School at Worthington Kilbourne High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Worthington, OH

Worthington, OH Conference: Ohio Capital Conference

Ohio Capital Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Westerville Central High School at New Albany High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: New Albany, OH

New Albany, OH Conference: Ohio Capital Conference

Ohio Capital Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Watterson at St. Francis DeSales High School - Columbus

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Columbus, OH

Columbus, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Westerville North High School at Dublin Scioto High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Dublin, OH

Dublin, OH Conference: Ohio Capital Conference

Ohio Capital Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Reynoldsburg High School at Pickerington Central High School