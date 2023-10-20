The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Hamilton County, Ohio this week, we've got you covered.

Hamilton County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Friday

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place High School at Cincinnati Country Day School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
  • Location: Cincinnati, OH
  • Conference: Miami Valley Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Colerain High School at Fairfield High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
  • Location: Fairfield, OH
  • Conference: Greater Miami Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Middletown at Oak Hills

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
  • Location: Cincinnati, OH
  • Conference: Greater Miami Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Wyoming High School at Finneytown High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
  • Location: Cincinnati, OH
  • Conference: Cincinnati Hills League
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Northwest High School - Cincinnati

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
  • Location: Cincinnati, OH
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Badin High School at McNicholas High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
  • Location: Cincinnati, OH
  • Conference: Greater Catholic League
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Loveland at West Clermont High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
  • Location: Cincinnati, OH
  • Conference: Eastern Cincinnati Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Dohn Community at St. Joseph's Collegiate High School

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on October 21
  • Location: Buffalo, NY
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

