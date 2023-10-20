Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Henry County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Henry County, Ohio? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Henry County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Holgate at Morenci Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Morenci, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Swanton High School at Patrick Henry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Hamler, OH
- Conference: Northwest Ohio Athletic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.