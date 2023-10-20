Kent Johnson and the Columbus Blue Jackets will meet the Calgary Flames at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, at Nationwide Arena. Prop bets for Johnson in that upcoming Blue Jackets-Flames game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kent Johnson vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Johnson Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 79 games last season, Johnson had a plus-minus rating of -19, and averaged 14:09 on the ice.

In 16 of 79 games last season, he scored a goal -- but he had no games with multiple goals.

Johnson had an assist in 20 games last season out of 79 games played, including multiple assists four times.

He has an implied probability of 42.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Johnson has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Johnson Stats vs. the Flames in 2022-23

The Flames gave up 247 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 13th in NHL play in goals against.

Their goal differential (+11) ranked 17th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.