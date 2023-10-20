Kirill Marchenko and the Columbus Blue Jackets will face the Calgary Flames at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, at Nationwide Arena. If you're considering a wager on Marchenko against the Flames, we have lots of info to help.

Kirill Marchenko vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Marchenko Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 59 games last season, Marchenko had a plus-minus rating of -23, and averaged 16:11 on the ice.

He had a goal in 17 games last season out of 59 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Marchenko had an assist in four games last season through 59 games played, but did not have multiple assists in any of those games.

He has an implied probability of 45.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 28.6% chance of Marchenko having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Marchenko Stats vs. the Flames in 2022-23

Defensively, the Flames conceded 247 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in NHL action.

Their +11 goal differential ranked 17th in the league.

