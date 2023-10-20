Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in Lake County, Ohio? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lake County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Kenston at Eastlake North High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Eastlake, OH

Eastlake, OH Conference: Western Reserve Conference

Western Reserve Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Berkshire High School at Thomas W Harvey High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Painesville, OH

Painesville, OH Conference: Chagrin Valley Conference

Chagrin Valley Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Euclid at Mentor High School