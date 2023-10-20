Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lake County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in Lake County, Ohio? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Lake County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Kenston at Eastlake North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Eastlake, OH
- Conference: Western Reserve Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Berkshire High School at Thomas W Harvey High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Painesville, OH
- Conference: Chagrin Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Euclid at Mentor High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Mentor, OH
- Conference: Greater Cleveland Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
