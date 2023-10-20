Granada CF and CA Osasuna hit the pitch in the only matchup on the LaLiga slate today.

Watch CA Osasuna vs Granada CF

Granada CF journeys to play CA Osasuna at Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET

Favorite: CA Osasuna (-145)

CA Osasuna (-145) Underdog: Granada CF (+360)

Granada CF (+360) Draw: (+270)

