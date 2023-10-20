The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Marion County, Ohio this week, we've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Marion County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Elgin at Hardin Northern

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Dola, OH

Dola, OH Conference: Northwest Central Conference

Northwest Central Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Ridgedale at Perry High School