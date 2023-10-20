Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Medina County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Support your favorite local high school football team in Medina County, Ohio this week by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Medina County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Cleveland Heights High School at Brunswick High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Brunswick, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wadsworth at North Royalton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: North Royalton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Normandy at Buckeye High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Medina, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
