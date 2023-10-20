Patrik Laine will be in action when the Columbus Blue Jackets and Calgary Flames meet on Friday at Nationwide Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Laine available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Patrik Laine vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Laine Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Laine averaged 15:01 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of -12.

He had a goal in 18 of 55 games last season, with multiple goals in three of them.

In 23 of 55 games last season, Laine had an assist -- and seven of those games included multiple assists.

The implied probability is 59.8% that he goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Laine has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Laine Stats vs. the Flames in 2022-23

Defensively, the Flames allowed 247 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in NHL play.

Their goal differential (+11) ranked 17th in the league.

