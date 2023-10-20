Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Portage County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Portage County, Ohio this week, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Portage County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Grand Valley High School at Crestwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Mantua, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Revere High School at Roosevelt High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Kent, OH
- Conference: Suburban League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John F Kennedy Catholic at Southeast High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Ravenna, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.