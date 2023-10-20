Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Tuscarawas County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Tuscarawas County, Ohio and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tuscarawas County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Anna High School at Parkway High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Rockford, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Buckeye Trail High School at Newcomerstown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Newcomerstown, OH
- Conference: Inter Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.