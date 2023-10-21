When the Bowling Green Falcons square off against the Akron Zips at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 21, our projection model predicts the Falcons will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Akron vs. Bowling Green Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Bowling Green (-7.5) Over (37.5) Bowling Green 32, Akron 12

Week 8 MAC Predictions

Akron Betting Info (2023)

The Zips have a 29.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Zips are 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

In games this year in which they were an underdog by 7.5 points or more, the Zips have a 3-1 record against the spread.

Two of the Zips' six games with a set total have hit the over (33.3%).

The average over/under for Akron games this season is 10.5 more points than the point total of 37.5 for this outing.

Bowling Green Betting Info (2023)

The Falcons have a 75.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Falcons' record against the spread is 3-3-0.

The Falcons have seen three of its six games hit the over.

The total for this game is 37.5, 9.5 points fewer than the average total in Bowling Green games thus far this season.

Zips vs. Falcons 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Bowling Green 19.6 26.6 22.5 26.5 18.4 26.6 Akron 15.6 27.7 16.0 29.7 15.3 26.3

