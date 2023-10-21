The Bowling Green Falcons (3-4) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Akron Zips (1-6) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Doyt L. Perry Stadium in a MAC battle.

Bowling Green ranks eighth-worst in total offense (302.3 yards per game), but has been slightly better on defense, ranking 42nd with 337.9 yards allowed per contest. Akron has been struggling offensively, ranking fourth-worst with 279 total yards per game. It has been more effective on defense, allowing 348.4 total yards per contest (49th-ranked).

Akron vs. Bowling Green Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green, Ohio Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium

Akron vs. Bowling Green Key Statistics

Akron Bowling Green 279 (119th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 302.3 (107th) 348.4 (79th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 337.9 (68th) 98.3 (123rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 138.7 (89th) 180.7 (115th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 163.6 (121st) 14 (123rd) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (131st) 10 (47th) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (4th)

Akron Stats Leaders

DJ Iron has been a dual threat for Akron this season. He has 718 passing yards (102.6 per game) while completing 66.2% of his passes. He's thrown three touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 215 yards (30.7 ypg) on 61 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Lorenzo Lingard, has carried the ball 66 times for 332 yards (47.4 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 195 receiving yards (27.9 per game) on 19 catches with one receiving touchdown.

Jasaiah Gathings paces his team with 226 receiving yards on 24 receptions.

Daniel George has 24 receptions (on 43 targets) for a total of 224 yards (32 yards per game) this year.

Bowling Green Stats Leaders

Connor Bazelak has 821 yards passing for Bowling Green, completing 57.7% of his passes and collecting four touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

Terion Stewart has racked up 539 yards on 91 carries while finding paydirt four times as a runner.

This season, Taron Keith has carried the ball 19 times for 118 yards (16.9 per game) and one touchdown, while also racking up 196 yards through the air with one touchdown.

Odieu Hiliare's leads his squad with 226 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 21 catches (out of 37 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Austin Osborne's 16 grabs have yielded 194 yards.

