The Bowling Green Falcons (3-4) will play their MAC-rival, the Akron Zips (1-6) in a matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. The Falcons are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7.5 points. The over/under is 39.5 in the outing.

Akron vs. Bowling Green Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • City: Bowling Green, Ohio
  • Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium

Akron vs. Bowling Green Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Bowling Green Moneyline Akron Moneyline
BetMGM Bowling Green (-7.5) 39.5 -300 +240
FanDuel Bowling Green (-7.5) 39.5 -320 +255

Akron vs. Bowling Green Betting Trends

  • Akron has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Zips have been an underdog by 7.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in three of those contests.
  • Bowling Green is 3-3-0 ATS this season.

Akron 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the MAC +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000

