Akron vs. Bowling Green: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
The Bowling Green Falcons (3-4) will play their MAC-rival, the Akron Zips (1-6) in a matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. The Falcons are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7.5 points. The over/under is 39.5 in the outing.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Bowling Green vs. Akron matchup.
Akron vs. Bowling Green Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Bowling Green, Ohio
- Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Akron vs. Bowling Green Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bowling Green Moneyline
|Akron Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bowling Green (-7.5)
|39.5
|-300
|+240
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Bowling Green (-7.5)
|39.5
|-320
|+255
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 8 Odds
- Southern Miss vs South Alabama
- SMU vs Temple
- Rice vs Tulsa
- New Mexico State vs UTEP
- James Madison vs Marshall
Akron vs. Bowling Green Betting Trends
- Akron has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Zips have been an underdog by 7.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in three of those contests.
- Bowling Green is 3-3-0 ATS this season.
Akron 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.