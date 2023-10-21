The Bowling Green Falcons (3-4) will play their MAC-rival, the Akron Zips (1-6) in a matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. The Falcons are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7.5 points. The over/under is 39.5 in the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Bowling Green vs. Akron matchup.

Akron vs. Bowling Green Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green, Ohio Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium

Akron vs. Bowling Green Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bowling Green Moneyline Akron Moneyline BetMGM Bowling Green (-7.5) 39.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Bowling Green (-7.5) 39.5 -320 +255 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Akron vs. Bowling Green Betting Trends

Akron has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Zips have been an underdog by 7.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in three of those contests.

Bowling Green is 3-3-0 ATS this season.

Akron 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000

