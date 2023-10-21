The Akron Zips (1-6) are 7.5-point underdogs in a home MAC matchup with the Bowling Green Falcons (3-4) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. The over/under is set at 37.5.

Bowling Green has been a bottom-25 offense this year, ranking eighth-worst with 302.3 yards per game. The defensive side of the ball is ranked 41st in the FBS (337.9 yards allowed per game). Akron ranks fifth-worst in points per game (15.6), but it has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 83rd in the FBS with 27.7 points ceded per contest.

Akron vs. Bowling Green Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Location: Bowling Green, Ohio

Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN+

Bowling Green vs Akron Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bowling Green -7.5 -110 -110 37.5 -110 -110 -300 +240

Akron Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Zips are accumulating 233 yards per game (-118-worst in college football) and allowing 374.3 (68th), ranking them among the worst teams offensively.

In their past three games, the Zips are putting up 11.3 points per game (-119-worst in college football), and allowing 28.3 per game (-25-worst).

In its past three games, Akron has thrown for 135 yards per game (-101-worst in the country), and conceded 171.3 through the air (55th).

In their past three games, the Zips have run for 98 yards per game (-92-worst in college football), and given up 203 on the ground (-91-worst).

Over their last three contests, the Zips have one win against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

Akron has gone over the total once in its past three contests.

Akron Betting Records & Stats

So far this year, Akron has put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread.

When playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs this season, the Zips have an ATS record of 3-1.

Two of Akron's six games with a set total have hit the over (33.3%).

Akron has been listed as the underdog five times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

This season, Akron has been at least a +240 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.

Akron Stats Leaders

DJ Iron has thrown for 718 yards (102.6 ypg) to lead Akron, completing 66.2% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 215 yards (30.7 ypg) on 61 carries with two touchdowns.

Lorenzo Lingard's team-high 332 rushing yards have come on 66 carries, with one touchdown. He also leads the team with 195 receiving yards (27.9 per game) on 19 catches with one touchdown.

Jasaiah Gathings' 226 receiving yards (32.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 24 catches on 42 targets.

Daniel George has 24 receptions (on 43 targets) for a total of 224 yards (32 yards per game) this year.

CJ Nunnally leads the team with five sacks, and also has seven TFL and 23 tackles.

Bryan McCoy, Akron's tackle leader, has 33 tackles, two TFL, and one sack this year.

Kerry Martin Jr. has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 17 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and two passes defended.

