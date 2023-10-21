The No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1), with the nation's 12th-ranked scoring defense, take on the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (5-1) and their 17th-ranked scoring D, on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The Crimson Tide are 8.5-point favorites. The over/under for the outing is 49 points.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. Tennessee matchup.

Alabama vs. Tennessee Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Alabama vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Alabama Moneyline Tennessee Moneyline BetMGM Alabama (-8.5) 49 -350 +275 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Alabama (-8.5) 49.5 -365 +285 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 8 Odds

Alabama vs. Tennessee Betting Trends

Alabama has put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Crimson Tide have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.

Tennessee has won four games against the spread this season, failing to cover once.

Alabama & Tennessee 2023 Futures Odds

Alabama To Win the National Champ. +1800 Bet $100 to win $1800 To Win the SEC +225 Bet $100 to win $225 Tennessee To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000 To Win the SEC +1600 Bet $100 to win $1600

