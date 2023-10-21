The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming game versus the Ottawa Senators is slated for Saturday at 1:00 PM ET. Will Ben Chiarot light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Ben Chiarot score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130 if he scores a goal)

Chiarot stats and insights

Chiarot has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Senators.

Chiarot has zero points on the power play.

Chiarot averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 33.3%.

Senators defensive stats

On defense, the Senators are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 10 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Senators have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

