For people looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Boone Jenner a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Boone Jenner score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23 if he scores a goal)

Jenner stats and insights

Jenner has scored in one of four games this season, but it was multiple goals in that game.

He has not faced the Wild yet this season.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 37.5% of them.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 16 total goals (four per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

