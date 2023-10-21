The Columbus Blue Jackets, including Boone Jenner, will be on the ice Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Minnesota Wild. Prop bets for Jenner in that upcoming Blue Jackets-Wild matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Boone Jenner vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Jenner Season Stats Insights

Jenner has averaged 19:35 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

Through four games played this season, Jenner has scored at least one goal on one occasion and had multiple goals in that game.

Jenner has tallied point in two of four games this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In one of four games this season, Jenner has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

The implied probability is 56.1% that Jenner goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Jenner going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.7%.

Jenner Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have conceded 16 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 4 Games 2 4 Points 0 3 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

