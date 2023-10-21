The Bowling Green Falcons (3-4) and the Akron Zips (1-6) play on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Doyt L. Perry Stadium in a battle of MAC opponents.

Bowling Green has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this year, ranking 15th-worst with 19.6 points per game. The defense ranks 76th in the FBS (26.6 points allowed per game). Akron's offense has been a bottom-25 unit this season, putting up 15.6 points per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 85th with 27.7 points ceded per contest.

Bowling Green vs. Akron Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Bowling Green, Ohio Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium

Bowling Green vs. Akron Key Statistics

Bowling Green Akron 302.3 (107th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 279.0 (119th) 337.9 (68th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 348.4 (79th) 138.7 (89th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 98.3 (123rd) 163.6 (121st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.7 (115th) 16 (131st) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (123rd) 16 (4th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (47th)

Bowling Green Stats Leaders

Connor Bazelak has thrown for 821 yards (117.3 ypg) to lead Bowling Green, completing 57.7% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season.

Terion Stewart has 539 rushing yards on 91 carries with four touchdowns.

This season, Taron Keith has carried the ball 19 times for 118 yards (16.9 per game) and one touchdown, while also racking up 196 yards through the air with one touchdown.

Odieu Hiliare's team-leading 226 yards as a receiver have come on 21 catches (out of 37 targets) with two touchdowns.

Austin Osborne's 16 receptions have yielded 194 yards.

Akron Stats Leaders

DJ Iron has thrown for 718 yards on 88-of-133 passing with three touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 215 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Lorenzo Lingard, has carried the ball 66 times for 332 yards (47.4 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 195 receiving yards (27.9 per game) on 19 catches with one receiving touchdown.

Jasaiah Gathings leads his squad with 226 receiving yards on 24 receptions.

Daniel George has collected 224 receiving yards (32.0 yards per game) on 24 receptions.

