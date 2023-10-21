MAC play features the Bowling Green Falcons (3-4) against the Akron Zips (1-6) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. The Falcons are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 39.5 points.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Bowling Green vs. Akron matchup in this article.

Bowling Green vs. Akron Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green, Ohio Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium

Bowling Green vs. Akron Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bowling Green Moneyline Akron Moneyline BetMGM Bowling Green (-7.5) 39.5 -300 +240 FanDuel Bowling Green (-7.5) 39.5 -320 +255

Week 8 Odds

Bowling Green vs. Akron Betting Trends

Bowling Green has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

Akron is 3-3-0 ATS this year.

The Zips have covered the spread three times this year (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

Bowling Green 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +12500 Bet $100 to win $12500

