MAC opponents will clash when the Buffalo Bulls (2-5) meet the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-6). Keep scrolling for a peek at the odds and best bets for this game.

When and Where is Buffalo vs. Kent State?

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Kent, Ohio

Kent, Ohio Venue: Dix Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Buffalo 31, Kent State 20

Buffalo 31, Kent State 20 Buffalo has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

The Bulls have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.

Kent State has been listed as the underdog six times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

This season, the Golden Flashes have been at least a +200 underdog on the moneyline six times, losing each of those contests.

The Bulls have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Buffalo (-6.5)



Buffalo (-6.5) In seven Buffalo games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

In 2023, the Bulls are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

Entering play this week, Kent State has one victory against the spread this season.

The Golden Flashes have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more six times this year and covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (43.5)



Over (43.5) This season, five of Buffalo's seven games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 43.5 points.

In the Kent State's seven games this season, three have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 43.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 39.5 points per game, four points fewer than the total of 43.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Buffalo

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.8 51.3 54.8 Implied Total AVG 31.7 29.8 34.3 ATS Record 4-3-0 1-3-0 3-0-0 Over/Under Record 4-3-0 2-2-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 1-1 1-2

Kent State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.3 51.5 48.9 Implied Total AVG 37.2 33 38 ATS Record 1-5-0 0-1-0 1-4-0 Over/Under Record 4-2-0 0-1-0 4-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-6 0-1 0-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.