According to our computer projections, the Cincinnati Bearcats will defeat the Baylor Bears when the two teams come together at Nippert Stadium on Saturday, October 21, which begins at 12:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Cincinnati vs. Baylor Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Cincinnati (-3.5) Toss Up (49.5) Cincinnati 30, Baylor 21

Cincinnati Betting Info (2023)

The Bearcats have an implied moneyline win probability of 63.6% in this matchup.

The Bearcats have posted one win against the spread this year.

Cincinnati has an ATS record of 1-2 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

The Bearcats have seen three of its five games go over the point total.

The over/under in this matchup is 49.5 points, 0.5 fewer than the average total in this season's Cincinnati contests.

Baylor Betting Info (2023)

The Bears have a 40.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Bears are 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

When it has played as at least 3.5-point underdogs this season, Baylor is 2-1 against the spread.

The Bears have hit the over in two of five games with a set total (40%).

The average point total for Baylor this year is 4.5 points higher than this game's over/under.

Bearcats vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cincinnati 26.7 25 26.5 23.5 27 28 Baylor 21.7 30.2 18.8 29.2 36 35

