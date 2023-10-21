The Cincinnati Bearcats (2-4) take on a familiar opponent when they host the Baylor Bears (2-4) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Nippert Stadium in a Big 12 battle.

Cincinnati ranks 31st in total offense (444 yards per game) and 38th in total defense (334.3 yards allowed per game) this season. Baylor ranks 60th with 401 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 87th with 389.8 total yards allowed per game on defense.

Cincinnati vs. Baylor Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Nippert Stadium

Cincinnati vs. Baylor Key Statistics

Cincinnati Baylor 444 (58th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 401 (85th) 334.3 (24th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 389.8 (63rd) 202.7 (17th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 121.5 (106th) 241.3 (61st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 279.5 (31st) 10 (74th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (51st) 7 (96th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (62nd)

Cincinnati Stats Leaders

Emory Jones has thrown for 1,322 yards, completing 61% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He's also run for 352 yards (58.7 ypg) on 84 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Corey Kiner has racked up 434 yards on 87 carries while finding the end zone two times.

Xzavier Henderson's team-leading 414 yards as a receiver have come on 30 receptions (out of 45 targets) with one touchdown.

Braden Smith has hauled in 22 passes while averaging 51.2 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Dee Wiggins has racked up 15 receptions for 204 yards, an average of 34 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Baylor Stats Leaders

Blake Shapen has compiled 920 yards on 62.1% passing while tossing four touchdown passes with zero interceptions this season.

Richard Reese has rushed 49 times for 229 yards, with two touchdowns.

Dominic Richardson has totaled 218 yards on 55 carries, while also catching 11 passes for 93 yards.

Monaray Baldwin has collected 17 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 404 (67.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 31 times and has two touchdowns.

Ketron Jackson Jr. has recorded 235 receiving yards (39.2 yards per game) on 15 receptions.

Hal Presley's 17 receptions (on 29 targets) have netted him 222 yards (37 ypg).

