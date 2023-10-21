Cincinnati vs. Baylor: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
A pair of Big 12 teams hit the field when the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-4) and the Baylor Bears (2-4) play on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Nippert Stadium. The Bearcats are favored by 3 points. An over/under of 50.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Cincinnati vs. Baylor matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Cincinnati vs. Baylor Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Nippert Stadium
Cincinnati vs. Baylor Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cincinnati Moneyline
|Baylor Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Cincinnati (-3)
|50.5
|-140
|+115
|FanDuel
|Cincinnati (-3)
|50.5
|-154
|+128
Cincinnati vs. Baylor Betting Trends
- Cincinnati has covered just once in five chances against the spread this season.
- The Bearcats have covered the spread once when favored by 3 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- Baylor has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this year.
- The Bears have been an underdog by 3 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in two of those contests.
