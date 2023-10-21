Oddsmakers give the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-4) the edge when they host the Baylor Bears (2-4) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 in a matchup between Big 12 foes at Nippert Stadium. Cincinnati is favored by 3.5 points. The over/under is set at 50.5 points for the outing.

Cincinnati is averaging 444 yards per game on offense, which ranks 31st in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the Bearcats rank 37th, allowing 334.3 yards per game. Baylor ranks 23rd-worst in points per game (21.7), but it has been more productive on the other side of the ball, ranking 99th in the FBS with 30.2 points allowed per contest.

Cincinnati Recent Performance

The Bearcats have been a bottom-25 offensive unit over their last three games, putting up 362.7 total yards per game during that stretch (-69-worst). They've been more competent defensively, ceding 361.3 total yards per game (57th).

Over the previous three contests, the Bearcats rank -105-worst in scoring offense (14.3 points per game) and -25-worst in scoring defense (28.3 points per game allowed).

With 196.7 passing yards per game on offense (-69-worst) and 262.7 passing yards per game allowed on defense (-69-worst) over the last three contests, Cincinnati has been struggling on both sides of the ball recently.

With an average of 166 rushing yards per game on offense and 98.7 rushing yards allowed on defense over the last three games, the Bearcats rank 88th and 41st, respectively, during that timeframe.

The Bearcats have no wins against the spread and are 0-3 overall in their last three contests.

Cincinnati has gone over the total once in its past three contests.

Cincinnati Betting Records & Stats

Cincinnati is 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Bearcats have been favored by 3.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Cincinnati has hit the over in three of its five games with a set total (60%).

Cincinnati has been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they lost both of the games.

Cincinnati has played as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter in only two games this season, and it lost both.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Bearcats a 63.6% chance to win.

Cincinnati Stats Leaders

Emory Jones has been a dual threat for Cincinnati so far this season. He has 1,322 passing yards, completing 61% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's rushed for 352 yards (58.7 ypg) on 84 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Corey Kiner has 434 rushing yards on 87 carries with two touchdowns.

Xzavier Henderson's 414 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 45 times and has totaled 30 catches and one touchdown.

Braden Smith has caught 22 passes for 307 yards (51.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Dee Wiggins has been the target of 30 passes and racked up 15 receptions for 204 yards, an average of 34 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Daniel Grzesiak has 3.5 sacks to lead the team, and also has three TFL and 21 tackles.

Deshawn Pace, Cincinnati's tackle leader, has 29 tackles, three TFL, and 0.5 sacks this year.

Bryon Threats has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 23 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and two passes defended.

