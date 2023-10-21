Can we count on Daniel Sprong scoring a goal when the Detroit Red Wings take on the Ottawa Senators at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Daniel Sprong score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31 if he scores a goal)

Sprong stats and insights

  • Sprong has scored in two of four games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Senators.
  • Sprong has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 20.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Senators have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 10 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks ninth.
  • So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Senators game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

