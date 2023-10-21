Can we count on Daniel Sprong scoring a goal when the Detroit Red Wings take on the Ottawa Senators at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Daniel Sprong score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31 if he scores a goal)

Sprong stats and insights

Sprong has scored in two of four games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Senators.

Sprong has zero points on the power play.

He has a 20.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Senators have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 10 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

