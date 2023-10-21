Based on our computer projection model, the Butler Bulldogs will take down the Dayton Flyers when the two teams play at Welcome Stadium on Saturday, October 21, which begins at 1:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Dayton vs. Butler Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Butler (-16.0) 45.5 Butler 31, Dayton 15

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Dayton Betting Info (2022)

The Flyers compiled a 6-4-0 record against the spread last season.

The Flyers and their opponents combined to hit the over three out of 10 times last season.

Butler Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs went 6-3-0 ATS last year.

In Bulldogs games last season, combined scoring went over the point total four times.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flyers vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Dayton 25.3 28.0 36.3 21.0 10.7 37.3 Butler 29.4 22.3 37.0 21.5 19.3 23.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.