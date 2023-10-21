The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (6-0) and the seventh-ranked scoring offense in the country will hit the field against the No. 16 Duke Blue Devils (5-1) and the fourth-ranked scoring D, on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The Seminoles are favored, by 13.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 49 points.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida State vs. Duke matchup in this article.

Florida State vs. Duke Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Tallahassee, Florida
  • Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Florida State vs. Duke Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida State Moneyline Duke Moneyline
BetMGM Florida State (-13.5) 49 -600 +425 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Florida State (-13.5) 48.5 -690 +480 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Florida State vs. Duke Betting Trends

  • Florida State has compiled a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Seminoles have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 13.5-point favorites.
  • Duke has compiled a 4-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

Florida State & Duke 2023 Futures Odds

Florida State
To Win the National Champ. +900 Bet $100 to win $900
To Win the ACC -184 Bet $184 to win $100
Duke
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the ACC +1300 Bet $100 to win $1300

