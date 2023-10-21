Can we expect J.T. Compher finding the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings face off with the Ottawa Senators at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will J.T. Compher score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Compher stats and insights

Compher has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Senators yet this season.

Compher has picked up one assist on the power play.

Compher's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have conceded 10 goals in total (2.5 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.