Johnny Gaudreau Game Preview: Blue Jackets vs. Wild - October 21
Johnny Gaudreau and the Columbus Blue Jackets will meet the Minnesota Wild at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Xcel Energy Center. Prop bets for Gaudreau are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.
Johnny Gaudreau vs. Wild Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)
Gaudreau Season Stats Insights
- In 4 games this season, Gaudreau has averaged 19:51 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.
- Gaudreau has yet to score a goal through four games this year.
- Gaudreau has recorded at least one point once this season, and had multiple points in that game (through four games played).
- Gaudreau has an assist in one of four games this year, and had multiple assists in that game.
- The implied probability that Gaudreau hits the over on his points over/under is 63.6%, based on the odds.
- There is a 48.8% chance of Gaudreau having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Gaudreau Stats vs. the Wild
- The Wild have conceded 16 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team's -2 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Minnesota
|4
|Games
|2
|2
|Points
|0
|0
|Goals
|0
|2
|Assists
|0
