Will Kent Johnson Score a Goal Against the Wild on October 21?
For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Kent Johnson a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Will Kent Johnson score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Johnson 2022-23 stats and insights
- In 16 of 79 games last season, Johnson scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He posted five goals (plus seven assists) on the power play.
- Johnson averaged 1.6 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 12.7%.
Wild 2022-23 defensive stats
- Defensively, the Wild were one of the stingiest units in NHL play, conceding 219 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.
- The Wild shut out opponents five times last season. As a team, they averaged 21.8 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blue Jackets vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.