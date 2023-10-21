Kent Johnson and the Columbus Blue Jackets will play the Minnesota Wild at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Xcel Energy Center. Looking to bet on Johnson's props? Here is some information to help you.

Kent Johnson vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Johnson Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 79 games last season, Johnson averaged 14:09 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -19.

He had a goal in 16 of 79 games last season, but no games with more than one goal.

Johnson had an assist in 20 games last season out of 79 games played, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability that he goes over his points over/under is 42.6%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 27.8% of Johnson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Johnson Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 16 total goals (4.0 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (-2).

