The Buffalo Bulls (2-5) are touchdown favorites when they visit the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-6) in a MAC matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Dix Stadium. The point total is 44.5 for the game.

With 323 yards of total offense per game (20th-worst) and 422.4 yards allowed per game on defense (22nd-worst), Buffalo has been getting outplayed on both sides of the ball this year. Kent State has been outplayed on both sides of the ball this season, ranking second-worst in points (13.4 per game) and 16th-worst in points surrendered (34.3 per game).

Kent State vs. Buffalo Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Kent, Ohio

Kent, Ohio Venue: Dix Stadium

Dix Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Buffalo vs Kent State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Buffalo -7 -110 -110 44.5 -105 -115 -275 +210

Kent State Recent Performance

The Golden Flashes are really playing poorly right now offensively, accumulating 259 yards per game in their past three games (-114-worst in college football). Defensively, they are allowing 325.3 (37th-ranked).

The Golden Flashes are putting up 11.3 points per game in their past three games (-119-worst in college football), and conceding 31 per game (-47-worst).

In its past three games, Kent State has thrown for 156.3 yards per game (-87-worst in the country), and allowed 211.3 in the air (14th-worst).

The Golden Flashes are -84-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (102.7), and 70th in rushing yards conceded (114).

The Golden Flashes have not covered the spread and are 2-1 overall in their last three contests.

In Kent State's past three games, it has hit the over twice.

Kent State Betting Records & Stats

Kent State has covered the spread once in six games this year.

The Golden Flashes have covered the spread once this season (1-5 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.

The teams have hit the over in four of Kent State's six games with a set total.

This season, Kent State has been listed as the underdog in six games and failed to win any of those contests.

This season, Kent State has been at least a +210 underdog on the moneyline six times, losing each of those contests.

Kent State Stats Leaders

Michael Alaimo has recored 881 passing yards, or 125.9 per game, so far this season. He has completed 55.4% of his passes and has recorded two touchdowns with four interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Gavin Garcia, has carried the ball 96 times for 374 yards (53.4 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jaylen Thomas has racked up 240 yards (on 63 attempts) with one touchdown.

Chrishon McCray's 397 receiving yards (56.7 yards per game) are a team high. He has 30 receptions on 54 targets with two touchdowns.

Trell Harris has collected 257 receiving yards (36.7 yards per game) and one touchdown on 15 receptions.

Luke Floriea's 12 grabs (on 28 targets) have netted him 143 yards (20.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.

CJ West paces the team with two sacks, and also has four TFL and 17 tackles.

Devin Nicholson is the team's leading tackler this year. He's totaled 47 tackles and three TFL.

Jalani Williams leads the team with one interception, while also putting up 15 tackles, one TFL, and one pass defended.

