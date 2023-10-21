Saturday's lacrosse slate has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those games is playing in a Lacrosse match.

Watch lacrosse action on ESPN+!

Lacrosse Streaming Live Today

Watch Lacrosse: CUFLA: Carleton vs. Bishop's

League: Lacrosse

Lacrosse Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: Lacrosse Sports Network

Lacrosse Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with lacrosse action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!