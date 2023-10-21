When the Detroit Red Wings take on the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, will Lucas Raymond light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Lucas Raymond score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34 if he scores a goal)

Raymond stats and insights

In one of four games this season, Raymond scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Senators yet this season.

Raymond has picked up one assist on the power play.

Raymond's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have given up 10 goals in total (2.5 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

