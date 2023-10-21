The Toledo Rockets (6-1) and the Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-1) square off on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Fred C. Yager Stadium in a battle of MAC foes.

Toledo ranks 41st in total defense this year (337.3 yards allowed per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking 18th-best in the FBS with 459.3 total yards per game. From an offensive perspective, Miami (OH) is putting up 375.4 total yards per game (81st-ranked). It ranks 36th in the FBS defensively (333.1 total yards surrendered per game).

Miami (OH) vs. Toledo Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

City: Oxford, Ohio

Oxford, Ohio Venue: Fred C. Yager Stadium

Miami (OH) vs. Toledo Key Statistics

Miami (OH) Toledo 375.4 (64th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 459.3 (13th) 333.1 (61st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 337.3 (67th) 162.3 (60th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 244 (4th) 213.1 (86th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 215.3 (84th) 8 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (93rd) 6 (109th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (33rd)

Miami (OH) Stats Leaders

Brett Gabbert has 1,455 passing yards, or 207.9 per game, so far this season. He has completed 61% of his passes and has thrown 14 touchdowns with four interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 18.4 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner two times.

Rashad Amos has run the ball 87 times for 358 yards, with three touchdowns.

Kenny Tracy has compiled 168 yards on 30 carries with one touchdown.

Gage Larvadain paces his team with 504 receiving yards on 24 catches with seven touchdowns.

Joe Wilkins has caught 23 passes and compiled 325 receiving yards (46.4 per game) with one touchdown.

Cade McDonald has racked up 246 reciving yards (35.1 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Toledo Stats Leaders

DeQuan Finn has been a dual threat for Toledo so far this season. He has 1,259 passing yards, completing 64.4% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's rushed for 438 yards (62.6 ypg) on 68 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Peny Boone, has carried the ball 107 times for 792 yards (113.1 per game), scoring eight times.

Junior Vandeross III's 377 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 41 times and has collected 26 receptions and one touchdown.

Jerjuan Newton has put up a 347-yard season so far with nine touchdowns, hauling in 25 passes on 37 targets.

Larry Stephens has racked up 15 grabs for 158 yards, an average of 22.6 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

