The Toledo Rockets (6-1) will face off against a fellow MAC foe, the Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-1) in a matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Fred C. Yager Stadium. The spread forecasts a close game, with the Rockets favored to win by 1.5 points. An over/under of 48.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Toledo vs. Miami (OH) matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Miami (OH) vs. Toledo Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU

Oxford, Ohio

Oxford, Ohio Venue: Fred C. Yager Stadium

Miami (OH) vs. Toledo Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Week 8 Odds

Miami (OH) vs. Toledo Betting Trends

Miami (OH) has put together a 5-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

The RedHawks have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Toledo has won just one game against the spread this season.

The Rockets have not covered the spread this season (0-5 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

Miami (OH) 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +320 Bet $100 to win $320

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.