The Toledo Rockets (6-1) and the 18th-ranked scoring offense will square off against the Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-1) and the 25th-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The Rockets are favored by only 1.5 points in the game. The point total is 47.5.

Toledo has the 40th-ranked defense this season (337.3 yards allowed per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 18th-best with a tally of 459.3 yards per game. Miami (OH) ranks 47th in the FBS with 31.6 points per game, but it has been lifted up by its defense, which ranks 25th-best by giving up just 19.1 points per contest.

Miami (OH) vs. Toledo Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Location: Oxford, Ohio

Venue: Fred C. Yager Stadium

TV Channel: ESPNU

Toledo vs Miami (OH) Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Toledo -1.5 -115 -105 47.5 -110 -110 -135 +110

Miami (OH) Recent Performance

In their past three games, the RedHawks are accumulating 321.0 yards per game (-93-worst in college football) and conceding 214.7 (ninth-best), placing them among the worst teams offensively, but among the best defensively.

The RedHawks are putting up 28.0 points per game in their past three games (22nd-worst in college football), and conceding 8.0 per game (third-best).

Miami (OH) is accumulating 203.0 passing yards per game in its past three games (-26-worst in the country), and conceding 126.0 (11th-best).

In their past three games, the RedHawks have run for 118.0 yards per game (-54-worst in college football), and given up 88.7 on the ground (25th-best).

The RedHawks are unbeaten against the spread and 3-0 overall in their last three contests.

In Miami (OH)'s past three games, it has hit the over once.

Week 8 MAC Betting Trends

Miami (OH) Betting Records & Stats

Miami (OH)'s ATS record is 5-1-0 this year.

The RedHawks have covered the spread once when an underdog by 1.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

In Miami (OH)'s six games with a set total, three have hit the over (50%).

Miami (OH) has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

This season, Miami (OH) has won one of its two games when it is the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.

Miami (OH) Stats Leaders

Brett Gabbert leads Miami (OH) with 1,455 yards on 97-of-159 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 129 rushing yards (18.4 ypg) on 42 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Rashad Amos has rushed 87 times for 358 yards, with three touchdowns.

Kenny Tracy has piled up 30 carries and totaled 168 yards with one touchdown.

Gage Larvadain paces his squad with 504 receiving yards on 24 receptions with seven touchdowns.

Joe Wilkins has totaled 325 receiving yards (46.4 yards per game) and one touchdown on 23 receptions.

Cade McDonald's 24 targets have resulted in 18 grabs for 246 yards and two touchdowns.

Caiden Woullard has 6.0 sacks to lead the team, and also has 5.0 TFL and 21 tackles.

Matthew Salopek, Miami (OH)'s leading tackler, has 56 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack this year.

Michael Dowell leads the team with two interceptions, while also collecting 22 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two passes defended.

