Can we expect Moritz Seider scoring a goal when the Detroit Red Wings match up against the Ottawa Senators at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Moritz Seider score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90 if he scores a goal)

Seider stats and insights

In one of four games this season, Seider scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Senators yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Seider's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have conceded 10 goals in total (2.5 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Senators have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

