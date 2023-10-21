The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (6-0) square off against a fellow Big Ten opponent when they host the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-0) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Ohio Stadium.

Ohio State has been shining on both offense and defense, ranking 21st-best in scoring offense (36 points per game) and third-best in scoring defense (9.7 points allowed per game). Penn State has been dominant on defense, allowing only 193.7 total yards per contest (best). On offense, it ranks 43rd by racking up 426.7 total yards per game.

Below in this story, we give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on FOX.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Ohio State vs. Penn State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Ohio Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Ohio State vs. Penn State Key Statistics

Ohio State Penn State 443 (61st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 426.7 (72nd) 263.5 (4th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 193.7 (1st) 135 (93rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 203.3 (16th) 308 (15th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 223.3 (79th) 5 (11th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (2nd) 7 (96th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (14th)

Ohio State Stats Leaders

Kyle McCord has 1,651 yards passing for Ohio State, completing 64.1% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdowns and one interception this season.

TreVeyon Henderson has racked up 295 yards on 44 carries while finding paydirt five times as a runner.

This season, DeaMonte Trayanum has carried the ball 51 times for 235 yards (39.2 per game) and three touchdowns.

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s 604 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 58 times and has registered 31 catches and five touchdowns.

Cade Stover has caught 23 passes for 359 yards (59.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Emeka Egbuka has a total of 303 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 22 throws and scoring three touchdowns.

Penn State Stats Leaders

Drew Allar has 1,254 passing yards, or 209 per game, so far this season. He has completed 65.2% of his passes and has recorded 12 touchdowns with zero interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 13.2 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner three times.

Kaytron Allen is his team's leading rusher with 78 carries for 375 yards, or 62.5 per game. He's found the end zone three times on the ground, as well.

Nicholas Singleton has racked up 362 yards (on 89 carries) with six touchdowns, while also catching 13 passes for 111 yards and one touchdown.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith has totaled 31 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 402 (67 yards per game). He's been targeted 45 times and has three touchdowns.

Theo Johnson has caught 14 passes and compiled 154 receiving yards (25.7 per game) with two touchdowns.

Harrison Wallace III has racked up 142 reciving yards (23.7 ypg) this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Ohio State or Penn State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.