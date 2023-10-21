The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (6-0), with the 20th-ranked scoring offense in the country, will play the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-0) and their second-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The Buckeyes are favored by 4.5 points. The over/under is set at 46.5 in the outing.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Ohio State vs. Penn State matchup in this article.

Ohio State vs. Penn State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX

City: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Ohio Stadium

Ohio State vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio State Moneyline Penn State Moneyline BetMGM Ohio State (-4.5) 46.5 -185 +155 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Ohio State (-4.5) 46.5 -182 +150 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Ohio State vs. Penn State Betting Trends

Ohio State has put together a 3-2-1 ATS record so far this year.

When playing as at least 4.5-point favorites this season, the Buckeyes have an ATS record of 3-2.

Penn State has won all five of its games against the spread this year.

Ohio State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +900 Bet $100 to win $900 To Win the Big Ten +240 Bet $100 to win $240

