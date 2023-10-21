The Ohio Bobcats (5-2) and the Western Michigan Broncos (2-5) square off on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium in a battle of MAC foes.

Ohio ranks 108th in total offense this season (333.1 yards per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the FBS with 333.1 yards allowed per game. Western Michigan is accumulating 376.6 total yards per contest on offense this season (80th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 397.1 total yards per contest (98th-ranked).

Ohio vs. Western Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Athens, Ohio Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium

Ohio vs. Western Michigan Key Statistics

Ohio Western Michigan 333.1 (92nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 376.6 (62nd) 243.9 (9th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 397.1 (109th) 136 (92nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 171.3 (51st) 197.1 (102nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 205.3 (95th) 12 (101st) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (51st) 12 (20th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (47th)

Ohio Stats Leaders

Kurtis Rourke has 1,068 pass yards for Ohio, completing 63.2% of his passes and tossing eight touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 151 rushing yards (21.6 ypg) on 32 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Sieh Bangura has carried the ball 93 times for a team-high 362 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times as a runner.

O'Shaan Allison has carried the ball 89 times for 282 yards (40.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Sam Wiglusz's 285 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 47 times and has registered 29 catches and two touchdowns.

Miles Cross has put up a 275-yard season so far with four touchdowns, reeling in 20 passes on 36 targets.

Ty Walton has compiled 20 catches for 193 yards, an average of 27.6 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Western Michigan Stats Leaders

Treyson Bourguet leads Western Michigan with 713 yards on 57-of-103 passing with four touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

Jalen Buckley has rushed 108 times for 612 yards, with five touchdowns.

Zahir Abdus-Salaam has run for 305 yards across 78 carries, scoring five touchdowns.

Kenneth Womack has hauled in 348 receiving yards on 35 receptions to pace his team so far this season.

Anthony Sambucci has collected 209 receiving yards (29.9 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 12 receptions.

Austin Hence has racked up 194 reciving yards (27.7 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

