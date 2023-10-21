The Ohio Bobcats (5-2) and the Western Michigan Broncos (2-5) will meet in a matchup of MAC teams on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium. The Broncos will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, bookmakers have them as 17-point underdogs. The over/under in this contest is 53 points.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Ohio vs. Western Michigan matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Ohio vs. Western Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

Athens, Ohio

Athens, Ohio Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium

Ohio vs. Western Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio Moneyline Western Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Ohio (-17) 53 -700 +500 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Ohio (-16.5) 52.5 -880 +580 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 8 Odds

Ohio vs. Western Michigan Betting Trends

Ohio is 4-2-0 ATS this season.

The Bobcats have covered the spread when playing as at least 17-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

Western Michigan has covered four times in seven games with a spread this year.

The Broncos have been an underdog by 17 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

Ohio 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +250 Bet $100 to win $250

