In the contest between the Ohio Bobcats and Western Michigan Broncos on Saturday, October 21 at 12:00 PM, our projection model expects the Bobcats to come away with the victory. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Ohio vs. Western Michigan Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Ohio (-16.5) Under (52.5) Ohio 37, Western Michigan 12

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Ohio Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Ohio vs. Western Michigan? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bobcats' implied win probability is 88.9%.

The Bobcats have four wins in six games against the spread this year.

Ohio has a perfect 1-0 ATS record when playing as at least 16.5-point favorites.

Two Bobcats games (out of six) have gone over the point total this year.

The over/under for this game is 52.5 points, 4.3 more than the average point total for Ohio games this season.

Western Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Broncos based on the moneyline is 15.4%.

The Broncos have a 4-3-0 record against the spread this year.

Western Michigan is 2-2 against the spread when an underdog by 16.5 points or more this season.

The Broncos have hit the over in five of their seven games with a set total (71.4%).

The average over/under in Western Michigan games this year is one less point than the point total of 52.5 in this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bobcats vs. Broncos 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ohio 22.9 13.4 26.3 11.3 20.3 15 Western Michigan 24.9 36.3 32.7 25 19 44.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.