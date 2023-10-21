Can we count on Patrik Laine scoring a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Minnesota Wild at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Patrik Laine score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21 if he scores a goal)

Laine stats and insights

In one of four games this season, Laine scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Wild.

Laine has no points on the power play.

He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 16 total goals (four per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 20 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

