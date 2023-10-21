Two clubs on runs will clash when the Ottawa Senators (three consecutive wins) host the Detroit Red Wings (three consecutive triumphs) on Saturday at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.

Senators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Red Wings vs Senators Additional Info

Red Wings Stats & Trends (2022)

The Red Wings' total of 275 goals allowed (3.4 per game) was 22nd in the league.

The Red Wings' 237 goals last season (2.9 per game) ranked them 24th in the league.

Their -38 goal differential was 24th in the league.

With 57 power-play goals (on 270 chances), the Red Wings were 14th in the NHL.

The Red Wings had the league's 17th-ranked power-play percentage (21.11%).

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Dylan Larkin 80 32 47 79 47 56 54.4% Alex DeBrincat 82 27 39 66 39 44 52.6% David Perron 82 24 32 56 32 40 18.2% J.T. Compher 82 17 35 52 28 28 48.8% Daniel Sprong 66 21 25 46 21 21 40%

Senators Stats & Trends (2022)

The Senators gave up 270 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 20th in league action in goals against.

The Senators ranked 18th in the league last season with 259 goals scored (3.2 per game).

Their -11 goal differential ranked 21st in the league.

The 72 power-play goals the Senators recorded last season were second-best in the NHL (on 306 power-play chances).

The Senators' 23.53% power-play conversion rate was eighth-best in the league.

Senators Key Players