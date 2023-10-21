For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Sean Kuraly a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Sean Kuraly score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kuraly stats and insights

Kuraly has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Wild.

Kuraly has zero points on the power play.

Kuraly averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have given up 16 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 20 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.