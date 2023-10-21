Something has to give when the Ottawa Senators (3-1, riding a three-game winning streak) host the Detroit Red Wings (3-1, also winners of three in a row). The contest on Saturday, October 21 begins at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSDET.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a look at which team we think will come out on top in Saturday's action on the ice.

Red Wings vs. Senators Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this game expects a final result of Senators 4, Red Wings 3.

Moneyline Pick: Senators (-150)

Senators (-150) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.4 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.4 goals on average) Spread Pick: Red Wings (+1.5)

Red Wings vs Senators Additional Info

Red Wings Splits and Trends

The Red Wings had a 7-10-17 record in overtime games last season, and a 35-37-10 overall record.

Detroit accumulated 24 points (9-8-6) in its 23 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

Last season the Red Wings scored only one goal in 15 games, and they lost every time.

When Detroit scored exactly two goals last season, they amassed nine points (3-10-3 record).

The Red Wings scored more than two goals in 46 games, earning 71 points from those contests.

Detroit scored a lone power-play goal in 30 games last season and picked up 35 points.

When it outshot its opponent last season, Detroit posted a record of 14-13-4 (32 points).

The Red Wings were outshot by their opponents in 47 games last season, going 21-20-6 to record 48 points.

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Senators Rank Senators AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 18th 3.16 Goals Scored 2.89 24th 20th 3.29 Goals Allowed 3.35 22nd 7th 33.5 Shots 28.2 29th 18th 31.4 Shots Allowed 30.4 11th 8th 23.53% Power Play % 21.11% 17th 14th 80.07% Penalty Kill % 78.31% 18th

Red Wings vs. Senators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

